Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,528,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 601,881 shares.The stock last traded at $29.95 and had previously closed at $29.92.

MODN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,741 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $319,974.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,338.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Model N by 48.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Model N by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Model N by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Model N by 12.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Model N by 23.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

