Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.20 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $175.86 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00039154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,270,579 coins and its circulating supply is 881,126,022 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

