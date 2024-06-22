Morgan Stanley Increases Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $35.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.75 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 268.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $195.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $111.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($11.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

