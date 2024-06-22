Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (MOHCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6795 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MOHCY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. Motor Oil has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.38.
About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries
