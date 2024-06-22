Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) Trading Down 4.9%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 5,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 86,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Murano Global Investments Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Murano Global Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.