Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 2nd

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $278.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

