National Bank of Canada (NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on August 1st

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE:NA opened at C$106.39 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.43.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$113.92.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

