National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) to Issue Dividend of $3.25 on July 24th

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 3.25 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

