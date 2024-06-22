Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0485 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $27,837.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00075473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00023472 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010516 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

