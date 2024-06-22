Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Financial Comparison

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $79.46 million 9.61 -$145.43 million ($0.51) -8.18 Credo Technology Group $192.97 million 23.26 -$28.37 million ($0.18) -152.72

Credo Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navitas Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -97.75% -21.22% -17.32% Credo Technology Group -14.70% -4.87% -4.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 4 4 0 2.50 Credo Technology Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $7.41, indicating a potential upside of 77.80%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $26.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.24%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Navitas Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

