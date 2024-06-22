NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.42

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.42 and traded as low as $12.99. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 1,464,111 shares.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

