Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.28

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.28 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 84.95 ($1.08). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 266,576 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Netcall in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of £142.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,883.33 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other Netcall news, insider Michael Jackson sold 180,951 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £162,855.90 ($206,932.53). 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

