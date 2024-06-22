Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Shares of NFLX opened at $686.12 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $621.45 and its 200-day moving average is $575.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

