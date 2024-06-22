NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 23,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

NeurAxis Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeurAxis

About NeurAxis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeurAxis stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of NeurAxis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXS ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.25% of NeurAxis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company's stock.

NeurAxis, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

