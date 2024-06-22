NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 23,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.
NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.
About NeurAxis
NeurAxis, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.
