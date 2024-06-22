New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Shares Down 1.4%

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 378,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 509,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.