New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Increases Dividend to GBX 24 Per Share

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Price Performance
LON:NSI opened at GBX 118 ($1.50) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.78. New Star Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 123 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of £83.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 0.30.
About New Star Investment Trust
