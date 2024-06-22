New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Increases Dividend to GBX 24 Per Share

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NSI opened at GBX 118 ($1.50) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.78. New Star Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 123 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of £83.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 0.30.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

