Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $17.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

