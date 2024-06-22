Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.27

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 711670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $152,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 184,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.