NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.81

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.81 and traded as high as C$13.49. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$13.04, with a volume of 557,258 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NuVista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.31.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. Equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuVista Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total value of C$48,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total transaction of C$48,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$369,350.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,094,560 shares of company stock valued at $76,210,753. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

