NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Trading Up 18.5%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 29,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of C$0.60 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

