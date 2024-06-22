NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Trading Up 18.5%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 29,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of C$0.60 million for the quarter.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile
NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXT Energy Solutions
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.