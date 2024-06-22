Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 33.3% Higher

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 207,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 98,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

