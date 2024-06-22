Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,862 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,176,000 after buying an additional 841,195 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,063,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 308,892 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONB opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

