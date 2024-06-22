Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.1%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $143.00 and last traded at $143.00. Approximately 2,239,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,495,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

The firm has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

