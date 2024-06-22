Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $5.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Outset Medical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 64.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 940,059 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 395,264 shares during the period.
NASDAQ OM opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
