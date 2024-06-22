Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 21,968,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 57,293,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 198.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,246.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 189,016 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 62.3% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 163,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.