PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading Down 5%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.75. 117,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 284,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PAR Technology

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,232 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.