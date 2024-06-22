Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,823 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $68.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

