Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $6,325,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $150.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.