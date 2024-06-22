Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,570 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $52.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

