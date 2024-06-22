Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 182 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $151,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $467.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

