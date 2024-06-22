Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,764,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

AMAT opened at $235.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

