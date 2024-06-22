Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 57.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 31,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 219,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $90,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $111.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.