Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $121,113,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,865,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,220,000 after buying an additional 874,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

DFS opened at $126.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average is $117.79. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.