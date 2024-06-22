Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.8% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of TSM opened at $173.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $184.86. The company has a market cap of $902.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

