Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $480.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average of $433.19. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $486.86.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

