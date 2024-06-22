Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 11,646 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.51.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.