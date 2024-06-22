Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 682 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $318.39 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

