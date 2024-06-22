Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $224,000. American National Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 26,566.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

