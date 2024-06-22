Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 37,720 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,645,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 483.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 353,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,426,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.