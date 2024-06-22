Partnership Wealth Management LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.