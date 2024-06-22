Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

