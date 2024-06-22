Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after acquiring an additional 730,819 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 523,226 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,533,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after buying an additional 156,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

