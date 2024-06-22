Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 69.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at $319,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

