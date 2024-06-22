Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$54.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In related news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:PPL opened at C$49.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.59.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

