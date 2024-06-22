Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.80

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.80 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 40.70 ($0.52). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 43.80 ($0.56), with a volume of 24,148 shares.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £85.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider José Manuel Vargas bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £600,000 ($762,388.82). Corporate insiders own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.