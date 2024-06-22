Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.59.

PEY opened at C$14.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember bought 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,470 shares of company stock valued at $404,303 and have sold 146,426 shares valued at $2,265,026. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

