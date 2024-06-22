PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.38

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $8.12. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 635,812 shares trading hands.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 731.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $142,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.