PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.38

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $8.12. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 635,812 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
