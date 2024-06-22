PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.28

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $9.10. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 47,820 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
