PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.28

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $9.10. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 47,820 shares trading hands.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46,301 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.