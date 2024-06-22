Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $9.83. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 8,244 shares.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.