Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $9.83. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 8,244 shares.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
