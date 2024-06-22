Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

NYSE POR opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

